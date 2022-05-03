During her court testimony, Irene Valati said she first met Heard in August 2014, adding that Heard had told her about “a previous period of drug abuse”.

She continued, “She talked to me about addiction to cocaine and alcoholic beverages, but she abstained from cocaine for two years.”

Valati indicated that Heard drank between one and three glasses of red wine every day, explaining that the actress’s parents were also addicts to stimulants, opiates and alcohol.

The nurse revealed that Heard was admitting to suffering from “anxiety, eating disorder, attention deficit disorder, bipolar disorder and occasional insomnia.”

She also explained, in her testimony, that Heard was feeling “jealous and insecure” when not with Johnny Depp.