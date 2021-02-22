Amber Heard has given much to talk about in recent months due to his problem with Johnny depp, which caused him to be fired from various productions.

The actor’s fans did not take what happened very well, so they also demanded the dismissal of the actress from some films, including the sequel to Aquaman.

Recently, a major international media seems to have confirmed what so many fans were asking for, as it ensures that Amber Heard it is out of the movie and even has a replacement.

Last weekend an article by Forbes where they reported on the sale of a property that belonged to the actress Emilia clarke, whom you surely remember for playing Daenerys in game of Thrones.

So far nothing seemed to be related to Amber Heard, but at a certain point the letter mentions that he will replace the actress in Aquaman 2.

“Her breakthrough role in Thrones catapulted her to top-notch status, continuing to star as a young Sarah Connor in Terminator Genesis, Q’ira in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and will also replace Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman.”

As you can imagine, some of his detractors celebrated the news, although there are some details that are worth seeing before claiming victory.

No one has confirmed the departure of Amber Heard

The article of Forbes was published at the end of December 2020, and so far nothing has confirmed the departure of Amber Heard of Aquaman.

What was revealed was that the actress would possibly have a salary increase in the film, or at least that is what she assured Daniel Richtman a few weeks ago.

It seems that, for the moment, it will remain Mera.

As in these cases, it is best to take the information as a simple rumor, since there is no official data from Warner or those involved to confirm it.

