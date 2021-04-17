Hollywood actress Amber Heard, who accused her ex-husband – actor Johnny Depp – of domestic violence, was caught in a lie. Reported by the Daily Mail.

As the newspaper notes, in the video from the chest cameras of the Los Angeles police, who arrived at the actors’ apartment for the call, no traces of the pogrom and brawl that Hurd claimed were visible. The police themselves also confirmed that they found no bodily harm, no material damage, no evidence of a crime. According to Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman, the footage proves that the actor is innocent, and his ex-wife lied.

Depp lost a case last year against British newspaper The Sun. He decided to sue the publication, as it published an article claiming that Depp beat his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actress herself acted as a witness. The defendant, News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, reported 14 cases of domestic violence, which the court found to be true.

After that, the actor was deprived of his role in the third part of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. He explained that Warner Bros. decided to break the contract with him, so he will no longer play Grindelwald. The actor noted that he respects the company’s decision and thanked everyone who supports him.