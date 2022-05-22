The defamation lawsuit between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp is entering its final stage, but not before having exposed shocking secrets, both personal and professional. Although the actor has lost a millionaire contract with Disney for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga, the actress is still part of the franchise “Aquaman”, although she claims to have already been released from her contract at Warner Bros.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp face off in the defamation trial brought by the "Sleepy Hollow" actor against his ex-partner.

In recent statements, the artist mentioned that she was allowed to record her scenes for the sequel to the film, titled “The lost kingdom”. In that sense, he also stated that her participation as Mera might not reach the final cut, which would be directly related to her controversial case with Depp.

The latter had been reinforced by her agent, Jessica Kovacevic, who testified that Heard’s firing occurred because the film company did not want to “hire someone who has bad press.” She also added, “Nobody wants that association.” However, her testimony has recently changed.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Kovacevic mentioned that the real reason behind Amber’s withdrawal from the “Aquaman” saga and a potential replacement for the interpreter was the “lack of chemistry” with his co-star, Jason Momoa, who plays Arthur Curry.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Amber Heard as Mera.

For her part, the artist has already declared that they did not want her back in the plot directed by James Wan. That is why, after changes in the script, they reduced the Mera sequences in the narrative.

For now, it is not known how much they changed the story of “Aquaman 2”. However, The Direct portal shared that the tape will present Curry’s son and the Atlantean woman. With this, Heard would be relegated to a subplot and removed from the main action.