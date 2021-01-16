The legal battle between Johnny depp and Amber Heard continue to level up. This time, the second of them wants to involve Disney in the conflict, as well as Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), from California, USA.

This came to light through a recent article, where respective citations were sent to each of these entities. What do you want specifically Heard and your law firm? Well, information that they consider valuable.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard still in lawsuit

In the case of Disney, not just the paperwork of what happened to Depp in filming, including filming and re-recordings of Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revengebut something else.

In this case, a virtual statement from a representative of the company on February 18. That will serve to support the $ 50 million defamation lawsuit and the $ 100 million counterclaim that he maintains. Amber Heard against her ex-husband.

Yet another disgrace for Johnny Depp: Still sued for defaming Amber Heard

What Heard and their attorneys are testimonies about incidents related to drugs or alcohol use, even just suspicions, related to Johnny depp.

Likewise, testimonies of delays caused by him, as well as disagreements with writers, directors or producers in the filming of the film. They also want all existing documents and communications between Disney and Depp from January 1, 2018 to the present.

How Disney will respond is a mystery

According DisneyAt the moment they have not received the alleged summons. But the company must not be at all content with the demands of Amber Heard, and more information of a confidential nature.

As for what the actress and her lawyers are asking for from the police, they are documents and communications of any nature, sent or received related to calls to 911. That is in relation to the incident of May 21, 2016 in which she was involved.

Even body camera footage of the cops. It was precisely that day, in Eastern Columbia Building, what happened the incident that caused a restraining order between Johnny depp and Amber Heard.

While their marriage was short lived, what happened between them was too damaging and toxic. According to various testimonies and evidence, both parties are to blame for what happened.

But now it will be the court who will decide who is right in a trial that will continue to give much to talk about.

