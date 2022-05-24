Everything he does goes viral. The relationship between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has always been marked by controversy, especially after its abrupt end, which included complaints of aggression from both parties. The situation took them to court, in a millionaire lawsuit for defamation that is still taking place .

The scandal caused many parts of the private life of heard became public, such as his alleged extramarital affair with James Franco either the way he would have hidden the blows caused by Deep with foundation makeup.

Does Amber Heard know how to speak Spanish?

The media exposure around the trial between the couple of actors in Virginia, USAhas caused many users to remember some personal achievements of Johnny either Amber.

Due to this, some interviews of the interpreter became viral as part of the promotional tour of “Aquaman”. In one of these, she shows great command of the Spanish language .

A great example of this was the conversation he had with Javier Ponzone for “Dibox Argentina”. Despite what many might think, The actress conducted the entire interview in Spanish and, although she hesitated a bit, managed to express her ideas without harming the message she wanted to share. .

How did Amber Heard learn Spanish?

Users highlighted her great command of Spanish and, although it is not known exactly how she managed to learn to speak this language, many of her fans think that her ex-boyfriend, the Mexican actor Valentino Lanushad a lot to do with this.

“His Spanish is a thousand times better than my English.” “Speak Spanish? Perfection made woman!”. “I had seen Amber in many movies, but I did not know that she spoke Spanish… What a beautiful gesture of hers in speaking it!”, Were some of the comments in the video of the interview with Heard on YouTube.