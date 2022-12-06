It seems that the problems between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp They are far from ending. Several months after the opinion in Virginia, which gave a victory to the interpreter of Jack Sparrow, the actress seeks to reverse the decision that she pay 10 million dollars to her ex-husband.

In this way, the artist is seeking to repeat the defamation trial that she lost. Her lawyers just delivered an appeal. This appeal is based on the fact that the judge did not allow some evidence that would demonstrate the domestic abuse that she suffered Amber Heard.

Amber Heard will continue legal action against Johnny Depp

Mera’s interpreter requested that the decision be revoked or that a new trial be held. Amber Heard argues that Judge Penney Ascarate discarded some therapy notes where she was reportedly abused by Johnny Depp.

“He improperly prevented the jury from considering several cases in which Heard reported Depp’s abuse to a medical professional,” said the actress’s legal defense. This and more reasons are found in a 68-page document dated November 23.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had married in 2015. Photo: composition / AFP

Johnny Depp’s lawyers also filed an appeal

The legal defense of the ‘Jack Sparrow’ interpreter was not far behind. His lawyers did the same and appealed the case. They claimed that the defamation charge against Amber Heard, for which he was convicted and must pay $2 million, was wrong.