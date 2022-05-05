Amber Heard, returning from a break on her second day of testimony at the Johnny Depp trial. JIM LO SCALZO / POOL (EFE)

Amber Heard has returned to the charge this Thursday against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in the trial that confronts both in a civil lawsuit before a court in Fairfax (Virginia). To questions from her lawyer, the 36-year-old actress has been reviewing her relationship with Depp, especially the episodes in which she accuses him of having beaten, mistreated or abused her. This Thursday, in the first part of the statement, she accused her 58-year-old ex-husband of behaving violently out of jealousy, among others, of actor James Franco.

The actress shot in 2015 with actor James Franco the film Remnants of a life (The Adderall Diaries). As he has stated in court, Depp hated Franco and that he was furious when he found out that Amber and Franco had kissed for a scene in the film.

Aboard a private plane, Depp called Heard a “bitch” and asked her in sexually explicit language what Franco had “done” to her body. According to Heard, Depp smelled like weed and alcohol. Depp was throwing things at her, she was changing seats trying to avoid him until at one point he went behind her and kicked her in the back before the indifference of the escorts and the crew, always according to the actress’s account . “I was embarrassed that he could kick me to the ground in front of everyone,” Heard said.

Depp has repeatedly denied in this same trial that he had ever hit Heard or any other woman. However, the actress described this Wednesday between tears scenes of physical, psychological and sexual violence.

The actress says that on another occasion Depp accused Heard of flirting with someone at the Met Gala in New York. After the party, back in the hotel room, the actress says that he grabbed her, pushed her and they both struggled. “She is stronger than me. At some point, he hit me in the face (…) and I thought he had a broken nose, ”said the actress.

Heard’s lawyers have shown as evidence photographs and recordings that the actress herself made to her ex-husband, in some of them lying on the ground or screaming.

Depp and Heard divorced in 2016 after 15 months of marriage (and three years of dating), she requested a restraining order and accused the actor of ill-treatment, something Depp has since denied.

The current trial is not a criminal case but a civil one. It is a consequence of the lawsuit filed by Depp claiming Heard 50 million dollars (about 47 million euros) for damages. The actor alleges that an article she published in Washington Post in 2018 it caused Depp irreparable damage to his acting career and the millionaire cancellation of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean, his greatest success. In the article, without mentioning Depp, Heard defined herself as “a public figure who represents domestic abuse” and said that she had seen for herself that “institutions protect men accused of abuse.”

The actress pointed out this Wednesday at the beginning of her statement that it was being “horrible” for her to “relive everything” in the trial. “This is the most painful and difficult thing I have ever been through,” she said. Heard has answered the lawsuit claiming in turn 100 million dollars from her ex-husband.

