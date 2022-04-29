“Aquaman and the lost kingdom”, directed by James Wan, is one of the most anticipated premieres by fans of the DCEU. Jason Momoa and Amber Heard They had scheduled to return as protagonists, but the plans would have changed for the 36-year-old actress.

She shot her scenes for the movie months before she faced her ex-husband. Johnny Depp in a millionaire trial for defamation. After the scandal surrounding the domestic abuse case, it seems that his appearance time will be shortened to just 10 minutes.

A psychologist declares that Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic disorder.

According to insider Grace Randolph, Warner Bros. made this decision based on purely technical criteria and is not related to the current status of the trial. However, it is presumed that the request for Amber Heard to be eliminated from “Aquaman 2” in its entirety also influenced.

At the moment, the online collection has accumulated more than two million signatures on the change.org portal. It would be enough media pressure for any study to take action on the matter, but it remains to be seen if the modifications will be maintained until launch day.

Fans do not want Amber Heard to be in "Aquaman 2".

“Amber Heard is in the middle of a defamation trial. As the days go by, the evidence is becoming clearer, ”reads the request of the more than 2 million fans. This was started by Jeanne Larson and goes to DC Entertainment and Courtney Simmons, senior vice president of Advertising and Communications for DC Warner Bros.