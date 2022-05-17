The trial for defamation that faces Amber Heardimposed by Johnny Depp, has left shocking and even painful revelations. Both stars have been in the eye of the storm due, to a large extent, to the projects from which they have been rejected due to their controversial case. Although the actor has given up on her iconic role in “Pirates of the Caribbean”, the actress is now on the tightrope of DCEU What Mere.

In his statements, Heard confirmed that his participation in “Aquaman 2” has been drastically reduced, but that’s not all.

In court dialogues collected by The Direct, the Hollywood star has made it known that Warner Bros. he didn’t want her back in the film starring Jason Momoa. “ I fought a lot to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the movie.”

He added that, although they allowed him to record his sequences, part of the action that was captured in the narrative was relegated with the new scripts that were drawn up.

“They gave me a script. Then they gave me new versions of the script that had removed scenes that had action, that showed my character and another character, without giving spoilers, two characters fighting each other. They basically took away a lot of my paper. They removed a lot ”, he detailed.

What will happen to Mera?

It is not known how influential Mera could be for the plot of “The lost kingdom”. For now, the aforementioned medium reported that this sequel directed by James Wan would include the heroine’s son with Arthur Curry, for which it is likely that she will only appear on the screen at certain times.