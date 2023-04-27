“Aquaman 2“, directed by James Wan, is the movie in the DC Extended Universe that has given the most buzz among fans, although it is not for the right reasons. Although Jason Momoa will return as the king of the seven seas in the sequel, he has not been the protagonist of the headlines around the production, but Amber Heard. That hasn’t changed with a preview of the film at CinemaCon.

During the event, Warner Bros. shared the first preview of the film, entitled “Aquaman and the lost kingdom”, confirming the participation of the actress as Mera in a brief action scene. This news was not well received by her fans, many of whom believed that she would be removed from the production after she lost the defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

This is how the fans reacted

As recalled, at trial it was revealed that Amber Heard’s role in “Aquaman 2” had been reduced and the actress claimed that this was because of Johnny Depp. However, the then president of DC Films, Walter Hamada, said that the real reason behind it was because they were not sure that her chemistry with Jason Momoa was strong enough.

What is “Aquaman 2” about?

The new DCEU movie will focus on Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Orm (Patrick Wilson). Both will have to learn to be brothers to save the surface world and Atlantis from new threats like Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

When is “Aquaman 2” released?

“Aquaman and the lost kingdom” is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 25, 2023. Regarding the reason behind it, James Wan explained that it will be in favor of a better result.

“For a movie that is mostly visual effects, I’m grateful for the extra time it took to get this done right (…). I am cautiously optimistic and feel excited. I can’t wait to share it, ”she communicated through his official Instagram account.

