Elon Musk paid half of Amber’s donation to the ACLU charity, which fights against violence against women. That while Heard had promised to give away half of the settlement money after her divorce from Johnny Depp. In total, she donated less than a third of it.

Terence Dougherty, head of the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), made a big disclosure in US court yesterday: he knew that Elon Musk paid no less than half a million euros from Amber’s donation to the organization. Amber promised after her divorce from Depp that she would donate half of the amount she received from the actor to charity. In total, it concerned a donation of 3.3 million euros, of which only 1.4 million euros was ultimately donated in Heard’s name. The fact that Musk paid almost half that amount means that Amber has not kept her promise at all.

Dougherty also said the ACLU has been heavily involved in the op-ed in The Washington Post, in which Haerd writes about domestic violence. It is the piece that now pits Depp and Heard against each other in US court. Depp accuses his ex-wife of making false statements in the piece, in which Heard stated that she was a victim of domestic violence. She did not mention Depp by name, but the latter believes that the opinion piece damages his image and so he demands 50 million dollars.

According to Dougherty, the original piece, which he and ACLU’s attorneys had not yet gone through, contained “language very different from what eventually appeared in the paper.” Heard would have liked to make many more references to her ex. “The final piece does not directly refer to Heard’s relationship with Depp.”

Musk clearly touches a nerve with the actress, as it turned out this week during a testimony. Amber was not speaking, but Christian Carino, the former manager of Depp. He had a good relationship with Amber right after her split from Johnny. Almost immediately after that breakup, she began dating Musk. According to Carino, who received several text messages during that period, Heard was never in love with Musk.

Some text messages were retrieved in court. For example, Amber writes to Christian in August 2017 that she is 'processing a breakup'. "Why should you be sad if you never loved him?" Christian wrote back. You told me a thousand times that you had no feelings for him."

“I know,” Amber replied. ,,But I want to process it at my own pace. I hate that yet another man is causing me negative public attention.” Christian replied that she should “stop dating very famous people.”

While Carino does this explanation and goes through the messages, Amber has to wipe away her tears.

‘She missed Johnny’

According to Carino, Amber never got over Johnny. “In the summer of 2016, she had me arrange a meeting with him, even though she had a temporary restraining order against him. She wanted to see him. “I’m still in love with him,” she would send me. She texted me several times that she missed him, even in 2018,” it sounded. The defense of Depp wants to show that Heard did not dislike Depp as much as she claims.

The process between Johnny and Amber is about halfway through, and will take about six weeks in total.

