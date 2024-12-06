Amber Heard is expecting her second baby, three years after becoming a single mother, after bringing her little daughter Oonagh Paige into the world.

The happy news has been shared by the representative of the actress. “It is still quite early, so you will understand that we do not want to go into many details at this stage,” he assured the magazine People.

However, the spokesperson for the interpreter Aquaman has pointed out for the aforementioned media that is so “delighted both for herself and for her little girl”.

The model also had her first daughter in 2021. A decision that she had been thinking about for some time and which she made on her own. “I hope we get to a point where it is normalized not to want a ring to have a crib“he said at the time.

From the moment she announced her daughter, Amber Heard has not hesitated to share some of the most special moments with her little girl on her social networks.