Amber Heard has paid her ex Johnny Depp $1 million as a settlement after the lengthy lawsuit between the two movie stars. That reports TMZ . According to sources, the case is now closed Pirates of the Caribbean star closed.

The actor divides the money among five charities. According to TMZ this includes organizations that are committed to sick children and clubs that are committed to protecting the climate and endangered ecosystems.

Depp had sued the actress for libel over an article she had written about her experience of domestic violence. After a weeks-long trial, a jury ruled in Depp’s favor.

The actor recently presented the costume drama at the Cannes festival Joan of Barry, his first major film since the lawsuit. In the French film, Depp plays the French monarch Louis XV. At Cannes, the actor called most of what has been written about him in the media in recent years “fantastic, gruesomely written fiction”. See also Ukraine News: Massive rocket attacks near nuclear power plant

