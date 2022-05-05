Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are in the middle of a legal battle for defamation, which began on April 11 and is now intensifying due to the statements made by the Hollywood actress on May 4, when she took the stand and described under oath how her ex-husband allegedly used physical violence against her.

Amber Heard’s testimony

At the request of his lawyer Elaine BredehoftAmber Heard said that the first attack occurred after she made a comment about how unintelligible was the new tattoo that Johnny Depp made on his arm.

“It was that simple. I laughed because I thought she was joking. And she slapped me” , he said, adding that not knowing how to react, he only managed to laugh. “I thought: ‘This must be a joke.’ She didn’t know what was going on. I just stared at him, still laughing, thinking he would laugh too to tell me it was a joke. But he did not “.

According to Amber Heard, Johnny Depp, in addition to insulting her, hit her again even harder and made her lose her balance and fall to the ground. “As a woman, I have never been beaten like this. I am an adult and I am sitting next to the man I love and he slapped me for no apparent reason.”

The “Aquaman” actress said she would never forget that moment because it “changed her life,” and she regretted not standing up and defending herself.

Johnny Depp denies hitting Amber Heard

Earlier in the day, Johnny Depp also testified on the stand about the tattoo incident, claiming that moment never happened.