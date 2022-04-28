A petition for Amber Heard to be removed from Aquaman 2 has been accumulating more than two million signatures on the Change.org portal.

The 36-year-old actress, who is appearing in a US court after being sued for defamation by ex-husband Johnny Deppshot his scenes in the film months ago amid fan division over his presence in the film.

With more than two million signatures, fans have been popularizing this online order. “Amber Heard is in the middle of a defamation trial. As days go by the evidence is becoming clearer,” reads the petition, which was started by Jeanne Larson and is addressed to DC Entertainment and Courtney Simmons, senior vice president of publicity and communications for DC Warner Bros.

Fans do not want Amber Heard to be in “Aquaman 2”. Photo: Chage.org

The case Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Since Heard claimed domestic abuse in 2018, Johnny Depp has been fired from many big-budget projects, including the wildly popular Disney franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean” and the Harry Potter prequel series “Fantastic Beasts.”

This prompted Depp to launch a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, after she published an opinion column discussing domestic abuse. With the trial underway, Amber Heard is expected to take the stand in the first week of May to recount her version of events.

What happened to the premiere of “Aquaman 2″

Aquaman 2 is set to hit theaters in 2023. Photo: Compositing/Warner Bros

Not too long ago, “Aquaman and the lost kingdom” moved its release date from December 16, 2022 to March 17, 2023.