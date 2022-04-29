The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has not been slow to affect the career of the actress. As is known, she played Mera in “Aquaman and the lost kingdom”, but now she would not make it to the final cut of the film, according to the latest report from Forbes.

Previously it was reported that the role of the interpreter would have been reduced to only 10 minutes. Now, the specialized media indicated that Warner Bros. would have completely removed it, as requested online with more than two million signatures.

Amber Heard lost the sympathy of the fans, who always asked for Emilia Clarke as Mera. Photo: Composition/Warner

He also revealed that Heard will be replaced by Emilia Clarke. “Her terrific role of her in ‘Game of Thrones’ catapulted her to top-notch status already starring as Sarah Connor in ‘Terminator Genesis,’ Qi’ra in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ and also as Mera in ‘ Aquaman 2″.

It should be noted that Clarke was one of the favorite candidates to play Aquaman’s partner in the film directed by James Wan. Her supporters even started a signature drive in 2020 via change.org to make it happen.

This is what Emilia Clarke looks like as Mera. Photo: Instagram capture

The million-dollar defamation trial is still underway, but the surrounding scandal and Amber Heard’s poor position would have been enough for Warner Bros. to finally withdraw her. It only remains to wait for an official statement and the premiere of “Aquaman 2” to see how the result will look on the big screen.