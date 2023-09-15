Actress Amber Heard cosplayed as Angel from Overwatch to please Elon Musk

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, cosplayed as a character from the computer game Overwatch to please billionaire Elon Musk, with whom she was dating at the time. This is described in Walter Isaacson’s book Elon Musk.

Musk has dreamed of meeting Heard since 2012. To see her, he agreed to become a consultant for the film “Machete Kills,” in which she played one of the roles. They never met that time, but a year later Heard contacted him and asked him to show SpaceX. “Musk took her for a ride in his Tesla, and she thought he looked good for a rocket designer,” Isaacson writes.

In 2012, Heard began dating Depp and married him three years later. It is believed that her affair with Musk continued only five years later, when she was already divorced. In April 2017, the billionaire visited her on the set of the film Aquaman. “He said she reminded him Angela (Mercy) is his favorite Overwatch character,” Isaacson writes. “As a result, she spent two months to come up with and order an Angel costume for erotic games with him.”

After the release of the book, Elon Musk confirmed this fact on the social network X. by publishing photo of Heard dressed as an Angel.

Photo: @elonmusk

Hurd’s acquaintances and relatives aroused unanimous hatred. The billionaire’s closest assistant, Sam Teller, compared her to the Joker from Batman comics. “Her sole purpose and intent was chaos,” he told Isaacson. Heard’s ex-husband Johnny Depp believes that she began to cheat on him with Musk just a month after the wedding – that is, back in March 2015.

Related materials:

On Tuesday, September 12, the biographical book “Elon Musk” was published, telling about the life of the founder of SpaceX and Tesla. It is alleged that its author Walter Isaacson, who previously wrote a biography of Steve Jobs, received unprecedented access to Elon Musk. The book reveals previously unknown facts, including the use of the Starlink satellite network in combat operations in Ukraine.

Earlier, it became known from Musk’s biography that he and singer Grimes have a third child. Almost nothing is known about him except his name. His name is Techno Mechanicus.