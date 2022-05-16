The trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard each time it brings to light more details about the constant fights that both actors had during their relationship. Last Monday, May 16, the actress testified once again and pointed out that what the former Disney star said about the feces in her bed would be false.

The “Aquaman” participant explained for several minutes that the debris found on the scene would not be hers, but Boo, the artist’s pet.

What did Amber Heard declare?

According to Heard’s recent revelations, the dog was not in good health that day and experienced stomach problems, as it would have ingested the marijuana that Depp had in the room. The American realized her state of health shortly before she left home for the Coachella music festival.

YOU CAN SEE: Amber Heard: petition not to appear in “Aquaman 2″ reaches 4 million signatures

Following this line, she defended her version and said that she was not responsible for leaving the feces on the bed, and that the real culprit was Boo. She also mentioned that at that time the puppy used to do mischief and rummage through the belongings of the Hollywood figure.

A psychologist declares that Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic disorder. Photo: AFP

What was the testimony of Johnny Depp?

On the other hand, the defense of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor indicated that the size of the excrement would not correspond to the story told by the model, and that it was more similar to the size of a person. “It was so strange, so strange and so grotesque that I could only laugh” he expressed.

Similarly, he mentioned that this could be an act of revenge on the part of the artist, because at that time the fights they had were absurd and constant. While Amber assured that this could not be possible, since she had in mind to divorce him and that kind of jokes could harm the process.