We have already seen how the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard affected the career of Depp, who will not play Captain Jack Sparrow again in Pirates of the Caribbean. Now, it was recently revealed that, as several rumors already pointed out, Heard’s role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomhas been substantially reduced.

During her participation on the stand, Amber Heard confirmed that Johnny Depp’s statements during his trial had negative repercussions that resulted in a substantial reduction of Amber Heard in the sequel to Aquaman. According to the actress, her relationship with Warner Bros. was on the right track, but once her ex-husband’s relationship team called her a “liar,” her calls with Warner Bros. stopped. This is what she commented on it:

“They gave me a script and then they gave me new versions of the script that had removed scenes that had action, that represented my character and another character, without revealing any spoilers, two characters fighting each other, and basically removed a lot of my role. They just took out a lot.”

The contract between Amber Heard and Warner Bros. was for three films. The first of these was Justice Leaguefollowed by Aquamanwhere he won a million dollars, and the last one will be Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with which he hoped to earn double the money. Nevertheless, it seems that this trial has put a definitive stop to these plans.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It will hit theaters on March 17, 2022. In related topics, here you can see the best memes of this trial. Similarly, Johnny Depp has mentioned that Amber Heard worked on Aquaman thanks to him.

Via: Variety