The actress Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp that for defaming her, Warner Brosreduced the time that she will appear in scenes in the sequel to the film Aquaman.

According to the actress, Depp and his legal team created a “smear campaign” with which they managed to reduce the script and therefore his appearances in the sequel to the film Aquaman.

“They gave me a script and later they sent me new versions in which, basically, they had limited a lot of my role,” Amber said in a court in Fairfax, on her third day of appearance in the legal battle she has with Johnny Depp.

As commented by the Amberthe lawyers of Johnnythey are conducting a “smear campaign” against her, labeling her a “liar” in front of the press to ruin her career, which caused her role in the movie to decline.”Aquaman and The Last Kingdom”, whose premiere would be in 2023.

According to Heard, her screen time throughout the film would be 10 minutes, despite the fact that she is part of the main cast, since she gives life to the superheroine Mera.

The actress assures that since the “defamations” about her person were shown, “communication was interrupted” with the producer.

He stated that the situation occurred in 2017, when he managed to obtain a temporary restraining order for the actor, which would have caused him to lose job opportunities.