Despite the fact that the trial Johnny Depp and Amber Heard concluded a couple of months ago, there was still an issue on the table, and it was about the defamation fee for each actor. Now, it was recently revealed that the two actors have reached an agreement, with which, now yes, an end point has been put to this case.

Through her social networks, Amber Heard shared a message in which he indicated that he was not willing to go through another trial in the United States. About, noted that the first case was treated as an event for the media. This was what he commented:

“In the United States (…) I exhausted almost all my resources before and during a trial in which I was subjected to a courtroom in which abundant direct evidence corroborating my testimony was excluded and in which popularity and power mattered more than reason and due process. For too many years I have been caged in an arduous and costly legal process, which has proven incapable of protecting me and my right to free expression. I cannot afford to risk an impossible bill, one that is not only financial, but also psychological, physical, and emotional. Women shouldn’t have to face abuse or bankruptcy for speaking their truth, but unfortunately it’s not uncommon. I want to thank everyone who has supported me and draw attention to the growing support I have felt and seen publicly in the months since the trial, and the efforts that have been made to show solidarity with my story. Any survivor knows that the ability to tell her story often feels like the only relief. I cannot find enough words to tell you how hopeful her belief in me is. Not just for me, but for all of you.”

For their part, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez, representatives of Johnny Depp, revealed that Heard agreed to pay the actor $1 million in damages, which puts an end to the trial. This was what they commented:

“We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who has made it clear throughout this process that exposing the truth was his priority. The jury’s unanimous decision and resulting ruling in favor of Mr. Depp against Ms. Heard still stands. The $1 million payment, which Mr. Depp is pledging and (actually) donating to charity, reinforces Ms. Heard’s recognition of the conclusion of the legal system’s rigorous pursuit of justice.”

As much as Amber Heard was demonized during her trial, it’s a shame that all of her statements were used as jokes on social media, and the idea that a movie of these events is in development is something that surely affected her spirit.

