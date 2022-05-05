Amber Heard takes the witness stand in the Virginia trial

Amber Heard goes to counterattack. After the long deposition of Johnny Depp, which lasted several days, it’s up to the actress to tell her own truth. And his version contains harsh accusations against the former Pirate of the Caribbean: “I’m here because my ex-husband sued me. I struggle to find the words to describe how horribly painful this is. It’s horrible for me to be here for weeks and relive everything “.

“Johnny Depp hit me and I’ll never forget him”

Amber Heard insists on telling Johnny Depp like a violent man: “I’ll never forget the first time he hit me. It changed my life. He slapped me for no reason while we had a normal conversation, sitting on the sofa. There was a can of cocaine nearby.” . The actress added that her ex-husband would have apologized for what happened, swearing that such things would not repeat: “I thought I had put this monster at bay.”

Amber Heard & Johnny Depp: We loved each other so much

Amber Heardanswering questions from his legal team, he also recounted the happy days of his story with Johnny Depp: “We were in love. Being with him was absolute magic. I felt that

that man knew me, saw me, like no one before him. When I was with Johnny I felt like the most wonderful person in the world. He made me feel seen. He made me feel like I was worth a million dollars. ” Amber Heard he is trying to restore luster to his image, which is severely tested by what Johnny Depp said during this trial. It is rather indicative that the protagonist of “Aquaman” has recently fired her PR managers, infuriated by the heavy headlines of the articles concerning her and by the criticisms received on social networks, which indicate how American public opinion is aligned on the side of her ex-husband, who sued her for defamation.

The violence on the yacht sold to JK Rowling

The actress told of a boat trip to the Bahamas with Johnny Depp and the two sons that the man had from Vanessa Paradis. According to Amber Heard’s story, Depp would often be drunk and nervous also because he was about to sell his yacht to the writer. JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter saga, and her behavior scared her children. Depp allegedly blamed Heard for her situation, going so far as to threaten her with death: “She grabbed me by her neck and stayed there for a minute saying that she could kill me and that I was an embarrassment to him.” Amber would later leave the yacht by helicopter, with Johnny’s daughter in tears.

