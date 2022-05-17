Over the last few days on the web there is nothing but talk of the cause involved Amber Head And Johnny Deep. During the fifth week of the trial in Virginia, the woman released new ones depositions against her ex-husband. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

After Amber Head signed the article in which she claimed she was a victim of Domestic violenceJohnny Depp decided to sue his ex-wife with theaccusation of defamation. The 36-year-old actress recently released more shock statements who continue to designate her ex-husband as a monster.

In detail, the woman told some episodes during their honeymoon that she herself would be on victim of violence. During the process, the woman showed herself in tears and stated that she was hit hard during their vacation:

I thought I was dying.

In the fifth week of the trial, Amber Head accused the plaintiff of exercising physical violence against her on her honeymoon. Depp allegedly squeezed his ex-wife against the train carriage of theOrient Express. These were the words of the 36-year-old:

I would never have survived if I had stayed married to Mr. Depp. I was so scared that I thought it would end really badly for me. But I didn’t really want to leave him. I loved him so much. I clearly remembered that he could kill me.

However, the woman also spoke of the so-called “hell week”In which the actor would be furious after discovering that the latter had to make a film with James Franco. Taken from the jealousythe actor would have taken a punches the woman throwing her against a piece of furniture.