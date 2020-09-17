100 million years ago a gluttonous beetle visited a water lily to feed and got smeared with the plant’s pollen. A fleeting moment, an instant like any other in natural life, which was immortalized when a drop of resin that flowed from a tree fell on the insect. Over time the resin fossilized into amber after being washed away by the rain until it reached an estuary at the mouth of a river, where it remained stagnant and buried. That amber deposit was later discovered and, now, scientists such as Eduardo Barrón and Enrique Peñalver can study that distant moment in the Geological Mining Institute of Spain (IGME).

“Amber is a window to another time,” explains Barrón in the nineteenth-century offices of the IGME, in Madrid’s Ríos Rosas street. They are like those time capsules that children bury to unearth years later, but in the hardly imaginable geological times. Studying the chemical composition of amber we can know the identity of the plants that emitted the resin, but also those of the insects or pollen grains that have been trapped forever and those of the environment in which they lived.

The aforementioned glutton beetle is covered with pollen from an angiosperm plant (with flowers and fruits), in other pieces other insects have been found that carry gymnosperm pollen (plants with bare seeds, such as conifers). And the key is in the pollen: “It is an important finding because it tells us that, at that time, in the Cretaceous, it was when angiosperms began to predominate over gymnosperms”, explains Barrón in his office while looking through his microscope, “It is a time of transits, a revolution of ecosystems.” This important change in nature, the victory of the flowers, when insects begin to frequent plants such as the water lily, was photographed within the piece of amber found in Myanmar.

The reality is that the DNA molecule is too large and fragile to last that long. So we couldn’t recreate dinosaurs Enrique Peñalver, scientist

Another of the discoveries that IGME scientists have made, in collaboration with other institutions, is that of an unknown type of tick that parasitizes feathered dinosaurs, the oldest of which we have record. “We were examining a piece of amber from the El Soplao site, in Cantabria, and we detected it,” says Peñalver, “it seemed strange to us, because such ancient ticks were not known.” But there it was. For some reason that family of ticks disappeared with the dinosaurs and they adapted to other groups of vertebrates. It is the oldest tick in the world, the “great-great-grandmother” of ticks. And also Spanish.

In addition to its scientific value, amber, translucent and yellowish, is of interest for the production of jewelry, as has been traditional with that from the Baltic, an area where 80% of the world’s known amber is concentrated. It is a scarce substance, which is only found in places like the aforementioned Baltic, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Myanmar or Spain, because not all plants produce resin, nor were the conditions for the formation of amber always met.

The amber of each geographical area has a different age. Spanish is about 105 million years old, year up, year down. Recently, deposits have been found in Australia, with the participation of IGME scientists, which opens a new window for us to investigate ancient times. “Many deposits are found by chance, when a road is built, for example, and the excavators find them,” says Peñalver. If you find amber or fossils out there, let him know that they are not yours: they belong to the State, they belong to everyone.

For its beauty and its scarcity, amber has been valuable. The Amber Room, in the Catherine Palace, in Saint Petersburg, was a luxurious room covered with this material that was looted by the Nazis in World War II; today that amber is missing. But its history is older: “In certain Asturian caves from the Palaeolithic age amber beads have been found”, says Barrón, “later, from Roman times, dolls carved in Baltic amber were found in Albacete [se pueden ver en el Museo Provincial de Albacete], which indicates that there was already trade with this material at that time ”.

The fragility of DNA

The image of the amber stone with the insect inside takes us hopelessly back to the film Jurassic Park (Steven Spielberg, 1993), where dinosaur DNA was extracted from blood absorbed by a mosquito trapped in amber. And from there all kinds of dinosaurs were recreated to set up a theme park. “It may be disappointing, but the reality is that the DNA molecule is too large and fragile to last that long. So we couldn’t recreate dinosaurs, ”explains Peñalver.

Not even in frozen mammoths in Siberia you can find intact DNA. In fact, a group of Japanese researchers has tried to clone an Ice Age mammoth (10,000 years ago) by trying to combine this reconstructed DNA with present-day elephant eggs, without success. “In addition, it is a controversial ethical option: we are the time in which we live, and we do not know how these animals would develop without their congeners and in the current environment,” adds Peñalver. Almost better, because Jurassic Park it ended fatal.