Guerrero.- The Attorney General of the State of Guerrero activated the Amber Alert for the search for three little sisters from the community of coatomatitlanin the municipality of mochitlan, Warrior.

Those who disappeared on Wednesday March 22 are the sisters: Karen Jhoselin15 years old, maricela guadalupeout of 10, and Angela Aylín4 years old, all surnamed Mosso Alonso.

At the time of disappearing Karen Jhoselin He was wearing blue jean pants, a white shirt and white tennis shoes.

Marisela Guadalupe she was wearing blue jean pants, a pink blouse and white tennis shoes.

and the little one Angela Aylín He was wearing black leggings, a brown shirt and pink tennis shoes.

The Guerrero authorities request the collaboration of the population to find the three missing sisters, and request that any relevant information be reported to the competent authorities.