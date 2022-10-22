Police have issued an amber alert regarding the missing 11-year-old Jayden. The boy was last seen on Friday afternoon in the Fluitenbergstraat in The Hague, near the Zuiderpark. “We are deeply concerned for the child’s life,” said a police spokesman.



Oct 22 2022

The 11-year-old boy is officially named Brock, but his nickname is Jayden. He attends the Christian Tamarschool in the Fluitenbergstraat, where he left on Friday. The school has notified students and parents.

‘He left school yesterday afternoon on his bike, but didn’t arrive home. Let’s pray for Jayden, his family, classmates and others involved,” the school said in a message to students and parents. The Tamarschool has also shared the amber alert from the police on Facebook.

Gray ladies bike

Jayden was last seen at 3 p.m. yesterday. The 11-year-old boy is a slim, white boy with dark blond hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black coat with a fur collar. Jayden was wearing black and white Nike shoes at the time and had set out on a gray women’s bike. See also Father's Day: understand the origin of the date in Brazil and in the world - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO



Quote

The boy was wearing a multicolored backpack and left on a silver-grey bike, those are important details to look out for Police Spokesperson

“We are very concerned, partly because it is an 11-year-old boy,” said a police spokesman. The police cannot say anything about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and whether there are any indications. All kinds of scenarios are still being taken into account. “The boy was wearing a multicolored backpack and left on a silver-grey bike, those are important details to look out for.”

Police helicopter

Police received a report around 12 noon that he is missing. A police helicopter has been flying around for some time above the Fluitenbergstraat and the Zuiderpark. The police are present throughout the evening with several units in the neighborhoods around the street. Various units are also being searched around Driebergenstraat and Leyweg in The Hague.

Text continues below the photo.

Police on the spot in the vicinity of the Zuiderpark, looking for the missing Brock (nickname Jayden) © Regio15 (Inset: police)



The police take the matter so seriously that an amber alert has been issued for the second time this week. “We don’t do that just like that, also because of our age. This is a serious situation, so that’s why this call is important.” A police detective team has been assigned to the missing person’s case to find the boy as quickly as possible.

The police distributed their description on various platforms around 7 p.m., in order to enlist the help of the public. For example, the report is on the Burgernet website and all regional police units have shared the message on Twitter, with the request to call 112 if anyone sees Jayden.

Text continues below the tweet.



drastic

An amber alert is only sent if the police take a missing person very seriously. “It is the most drastic detection method that the police can use, a spokesperson for the national unit previously explained to this site, “because the whole country is involved to help track down a child. For this reason, on average we only send out an amber alert at national level twice a year. A regional amber alert usually occurs six to eight times a year.”

The last time such a message was issued was last week when 10-year-old Hebe from Vught and her 26-year-old supervisor Sanne were reported missing.

Brock, call sign Jayden, has been missing since Friday. © Police



Police are looking for Saturday evening in the area of ​​the Fluitenbergstraat near the Zuiderpark. © Region15







