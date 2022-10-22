Police issued an Amber Alert on Saturday for a eleven year old boy from The Hague. Police are “seriously concerned” for the boy’s life, a spokesman said. The spokesperson could not say whether the police had any clues as to what happened to the boy.

Brock, called Jayden, was last seen on Friday afternoon after school, around 3 p.m. in the Fluitenbergstraat in The Hague near the Zuiderpark. He has dark blond hair and a slim build, and was wearing a black coat with a fur collar. He would have cycled away on a gray ladies’ bicycle.

Amber Alerts are sent out nationwide when a child goes missing and the police believe he or she is in mortal danger. On average, one or two alerts are sent out per year.

Earlier this week, that happened for ten-year-old Hebe and her supervisor Sanne. After a two-day search, they were found in a Kia Picanto that had crashed at the Empel junction in Brabant. Police believe it was a “fatal accident”.