“It is considered that his integrity is at risk”, reads the search form issued by the Prosecutor’s Office Coahuila to locate Rogelio Elí Rodríguez Luna, a baby barely eight months old that he was illegally separated from his mother and up to now is in the capacity of missing.

According to information released by the Coahuila Office of the Missing Persons Prosecutor, in coordination with Amber Alertthe minor was last seen on Thursday, June 22, in the company of his father and maternal grandmother in the Lomas de San Miguel neighborhood, in the city of Monclova.

The baby is barely 65 centimeters tall and weighs 14 kilograms, plus he has straight black hair. As particular signs, he has a red mole on his left foot.

If you have information that can help the baby to reunite with his mother and the rest of his family, you can call the emergency number 911 or (555) 345-25-16. Similarly, you can communicate through the following emails: [email protected] or [email protected]