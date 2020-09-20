Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar became embroiled in controversy when he called Ambati Rayudu and Piyush Chawla a ‘low profile cricketer’ on social media on Saturday. After this, fans and cricket fans responded to him on social media.In the first match of the 13th season of IPL, Chennai Super Kings, captained by veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, defeated four-time champions Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets. In this match, Ambati Rayudu scored 71 runs for which he was also named Man of the Match.

Read Think about the livelihood of domestic cricketers, curator Memon’s email to Ganguly

Meanwhile Manjrekar tweeted Rayudu and bowler Piyush Chawla as low-profile cricketers. Manjrekar tweeted, “Very happy for two low profile cricketers Piyush Chawla and Ambati Rayudu. Chawla bowled well, bowling 5th and 16th over. Rayudu …. one of the best innings of his IPL based on the quality of the shots. Very good CSK. ‘

Rayudu and Chawla’s fans were enraged at this. One user wrote, Sanjay sir, what do you want to say by speaking low profile cricketer? Who decides this profile?

However, some users also supported him and explained why Sanjay had called a low profile.

Manjrekar also raised controversy during the ODI World Cup last year, when he said about the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja that I do not like players who perform in bits and pieces. He later also questioned the merits of famous commentator Harsha Bhogle.