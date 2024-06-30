Tan Tan (UAE)

A number of ambassadors visited the UAE pavilion participating in the “Tan Tan Cultural Season 2024” in the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, which concluded its activities today.

The modern pavilion was visited by Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, Murshid Ahmed Al Rumaithi, UAE Consul in the Moroccan city of Laayoune, Sheikh Abdullah bin Thamer Al Thani, Qatari Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, and Khalid bin Salem bin Ahmed Bamkhalef, Omani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco.

His Excellency Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, accompanied the ambassadors during their visit to the UAE pavilion participating in the Tan Tan Cultural Season, and they were introduced to its various corners, which include heritage costumes, the Majlis and the heritage marine exhibition, in addition to the Arabic coffee and Moroccan tea corner. “Al-Atay”, the popular market and the photo gallery of Emirati-Moroccan relations, and the content of elements of the common intangible heritage between the Emirates and Morocco. They also attended the camel races held in Sheikh Zayed Square.

Al Asri Saeed Al Dhaheri stressed that the “Tan Tan Season” represents one of the fruits of cultural cooperation between the UAE and the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, and embodies the level of fraternal and exceptional relations that bind the two countries in various areas of joint cooperation, as the wise leadership in the two countries is keen to enhance and develop this cooperation, in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

He added that the UAE’s annual participation in this cultural event embodies a renewed date to celebrate the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties that link the Emirati and Moroccan peoples, and confirms the values ​​of chivalry and generosity that abound in the cultural heritage and authentic Arab heritage.

The UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco pointed out that the Tan Tan season is one of the bright signs of partnership and deep fraternal ties that unite the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco, and is a living witness to the preservation and promotion of heritage and the immortalization of ancient traditions, as this heritage space contributes to displaying a variety of cultural and artistic events that reflect the cultural richness and diversity of society.

His Excellency added that the “Tan Tan Season” is an opportunity to highlight the UAE’s cultural heritage and the cultural and historical relations that link the two countries, given the role that cultural and civilizational exchange plays in enhancing understanding and harmony, building bridges of cooperation and dialogue, and consolidating good relations between the two peoples who share common denominators.

He stressed that the wise leadership in the UAE is keen to preserve the cultural heritage and ensure its sustainability, to make it a tributary of development, by supporting cultural, artistic and historical events that contribute to enhancing cooperation and dialogue between cultures.

He concluded by saying, “We hope that the existing cultural cooperation between the two countries will continue in this field, and that fraternal relations and cultural exchange will flourish in the future to build a world of understanding, peace and coexistence.”