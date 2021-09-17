Ahmed Abdulaziz (Abu Dhabi)

Ambassadors of foreign countries to the country welcomed the packages announced within the framework of the “50 projects”, stressing that they are new steps that enhance investment and accelerate the process of the UAE’s transformation into an economy based on sustainability and knowledge, praising the facilities and flexibility for residents of the country such as “green residence that will contribute to attracting, facilitating and securing the environment.” The incubator for global capabilities and skills to the country.

Peter Fischer, the German ambassador to the country, told Al-Ittihad: “The German embassy welcomes the 50 projects, which mean that the UAE is accelerating the transformation of an economy based on sustainability and knowledge, as this is a wonderful integration between the UAE strategy and what companies can provide. German”.

Peter Fisher

He stressed the possibility of compatibility and consistency between the “Made in the UAE” and “Made in Germany” initiatives, and that the ideas in the future include developing products and services together, marketing and selling them through the Hub Platforms economies. He pointed out that the German-Emirati bilateral mission in the Fourth Industrial Revolution is embodied in the two countries placing 64 projects ready to be launched on the table, so that we can start working together for the next fifty years.

In addition, Afzal Mahmoud, the Pakistani ambassador, said: “I read in the media about the “green residence” initiative, which is already surrounded by great attention not only to facilitate investment in the UAE, but also because of its importance as it enhances comfort and flexibility for residents, as they can enter and exit from The market is easy and allows their families to accompany them and live with them.”

Best Mahmoud

He added, “Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates enjoy economic integration and we have a large number of expatriates here in the Emirates, and I hope that they will make better use of these facilities and that professionals from Pakistan will enter the labor market in the Emirates.”

In turn, Fouad Shehab Dandan, the Lebanese ambassador to the country, said: “We congratulate and congratulate the brotherly Emirati people, especially the young people, for the effort made by the wise leadership in launching a package of initiatives under the title “Fifty Projects”, and these projects will undoubtedly contribute to achieving the country’s promising economic vision. ».

Fouad Dandan

He added: “The fifty projects will also enhance the role of Emirati youth in the private sector, and will contribute to attracting, facilitating and securing an environment that embraces global capabilities and skills to the country. We are very proud of what the United Arab Emirates is doing, and I wish our beloved Emirates continued prosperity and success.”