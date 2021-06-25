After changing the date twice due to the pandemic, this week the Murcia Region Folkfest is celebrated. The festival, which started yesterday, offers four days dedicated to regional and national folklore at the Murcia Regional Auditorium. After the opening day, the first concert session of the festival will offer tonight, at 8.30 pm, the performance of Manuel Luna and Ursaria –15 € -. With 16 published albums, the anthropologist, musician, and interpreter from Santander, closely linked to Murcia, is a great expert in traditional Spanish culture and particularly in its music, which has led him to investigate, rework and update the contents.

Folkfest Region of Murcia When

Friday saturday and sunday.

Where

Víctor Villegas Auditorium. Murcia

How much

Free entry, € 15 and € 20. (Pass: € 30).

Manuel Luna is also responsible for the exhibition ‘Las Cuadrillas. Groups for the festive ritual in the Spanish southeast ‘, which can be visited at the entrance of the Auditorium. The exhibition includes a collection of photographic, literary and graphic video documents that reproduce various moments of the ritual life of the groups in the last quarter of the 20th century. During today’s evening, the artist will be accompanied by Ursaria, the only folk band in Madrid dedicated exhaustively to the reinterpretation of the folklore of their land, and formed by Daniel Martín, Ismael Clemente and Sonia Loaysa.

Tomorrow, the day will begin with an ideal program for the little ones. At 10:00 am, Tradicionarte offers ‘With music to another part’, a free workshop on tambourines, castanets and other instruments. After the parade of La Chirimía de Murcia and its big heads through the Vistabella neighborhood –at 11.30 am–, the free concert of Pepica y los Bichejos is offered at 12.30 pm. The Murcian musical group takes the stage its latest show, ‘Pepi Longstocking and the pirate band’. The afternoon will continue with the performance, at 7:00 p.m., from Jambrina and Madrid. The duo formed by Alberto Jambrina and Pablo Madrid has been bringing traditional music from Zamora to the public for more than three decades. An aperitif to the rhythm of Castilian melodies before receiving, at 8.30 pm, the Eliseo Parra Band –15 € -. After his time as a rock vocalist in the group Mi Generación, the artist has spent 30 years focused on reviewing the traditional repertoire of folklore from contemporary musical parameters, with international influences from jazz and rock. Eliseo Parra, who will give a percussion workshop for adults on Sunday at 10:00 am, will be accompanied by the Murcian Roal quartet.

On Sunday the event closes with a performance by the Aledo Squad, at 12:30 pm, and the concert of the Galician folk and Celtic music group Milladoiro –20 € -, at 7:00 pm. With hundreds of concerts behind them, the band is a great ambassador for their region. The program, available on the folkfestmurcia.com website, also includes a couple of round tables.