Ahmed Shaaban and Ahmed Atef (New York)

Former officials and ambassadors of the “Union” praised the efforts made by the UAE during its presidency of the Security Council, stressing its world-leading role and active diplomacy throughout its membership in the Security Council, and its presentation of issues of concern to the region and the world.

They stressed that what the UAE has done to spread the values ​​of tolerance and peace comes in line with its wise policy based on raising the stakes and preserving global peace and security as an international interest from which all international parties benefit.

They appreciated the state’s granting of priority to its work during its presidency of the Security Council in spreading the values ​​of human brotherhood and coexistence, rejecting violence, racism and hatred, fighting terrorism and ending conflicts and wars in the world.

The former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador Hamdi Saleh, considered that the role of the UAE in presiding over the Security Council had a great impact on the international community, because it dealt with matters in a balanced and impartial manner, and provided an objective vision of global issues.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Ambassador Hamdi Saleh pointed out the importance of the various initiatives adopted by the UAE in the Security Council, especially focusing on issues of the Middle East and the African continent, and other extremely important issues, such as promoting the values ​​of human brotherhood, peace and its sustainability, climate change and peace. security, and cooperation between the United Nations and the League of Arab States.

For his part, the former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador Ezzat Saad, told Al-Ittihad that the UAE’s presidency of the Security Council reflected diplomatic skill and global leadership, especially as it defends its established principles in achieving international peace and security and issues of humanity and tolerance.

Ambassador Ezzat Saad added that the UAE presidency in the Security Council came at a delicate and difficult time witnessing surprising developments and transformations around the world, and the Security Council had a duty to deal with it, which the country succeeded in using its diplomatic power.

Ambassador Ezzat Saad pointed out that the UAE’s efforts in environmental issues and climate change are important and fruitful, and this coincides with its hosting of the climate summit later this year.

Ambassador Dr. Salah Halima, former Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for African Affairs, said that the UAE is a well-known regional and international power and has a great influence on the course of regional and international affairs, noting that this role emerged during its presidency of the UN Security Council, and the decisions it issued during the month of June. Especially with regard to supporting peace and security and spreading peace in many regions of the world that are experiencing conflicts, especially the Middle East and Africa.

Ambassador Halima told Al-Ittihad that with regard to Middle East issues, the UAE has a major role as a growing regional power, as well as with regard to issues of the African continent, whether security, political, economic and investment files, as well as social files related to health, education and culture.

Halima said that the role of the UAE was very clear and useful during its presidency of the UN Security Council, and it received great international approval and praise from all members of the Security Council, indicating that this great success of the UAE comes as a result of its bilateral relations with all countries at the regional, African and international levels, or at the multi-level level. Whether in the Security Council or other international institutions.

Halima appreciated the historic resolution adopted by the UN Security Council on tolerance, international peace and security, which was drafted by the United Arab Emirates, pointing out that this decision is a historic achievement in favor of the UAE.

Meanwhile, the former Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador Jamal Bayoumi, praised the great successes achieved by the UAE during its presidency of the UN Security Council.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Ambassador Bayoumi referred to the important role of the UAE in spreading global security and peace, and resolving regional and global conflicts, pointing to the UAE’s success during the Security Council briefings in discussing issues of concern to the world, especially the issue of peace and security, and confronting and addressing the implications. Climate change that worries the world.

Ambassador Bayoumi stated that as a result of the UAE’s readiness to host the 28th COP, a conference that receives global attention, as well as the interest of the United Nations in this context, this is an indication and evidence of the UAE’s desired role in facing the repercussions of climate change and its impact on developing countries, Africa and the Middle East countries in particular. Considering that these countries are the most affected and least affected by climate change.

In his turn, Ambassador Mohamed Hegazy, the former assistant foreign minister, said that what the UAE did during its presidency of the Security Council to spread the values ​​of tolerance and peace comes in line with its wise policy based on raising the stakes and preserving global peace and security as an international interest from which all international parties benefit. It is a message of peace.

Counterterrorism Week

The state delegation and Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, member states of the United Nations and international partners, participated in the activities of the Third Week of Combating Terrorism, which was held recently in New York and is held every two years.

The UAE called on the international community to address the root causes of intolerance and extremism, including combating misinformation via the Internet and social media.

The UAE hosted a discussion on the acquisition, arming and deployment of remote autonomous systems by terrorist groups.

With the contribution of the UAE, a report was issued during this meeting on the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism and Conflict Armament Research. Salem Al-Zaabi, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, explained during the general discussion on the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy that the report “sought to contribute to raising awareness of the dangers of Proliferation of unmanned aircraft systems, potential use for terrorism-related activities, and strengthening the readiness of Member States to prevent risks and combat threats related to these systems.

In her capacity as Chair of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee, Her Excellency Ambassador Nusseibeh chaired a UN discussion on “The Global Threat Landscape: Assessment of Current Situation and Emerging Trends”, in partnership with the Permanent Mission of Albania to the United Nations.

In the same capacity, Her Excellency met the delegations of Iraq and the Russian Federation, while the UAE delegation met the delegations of India and the United States.

In a related context, the UAE held a discussion with India on multilateral responses to limit terrorists’ misuse of digital tools. Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Government’s Cyber ​​Security Council, highlighted the state’s role in enhancing information security, as well as on the “Pulse” program. The Emirati Cybersecurity Council, which raises awareness of cyber threats and enhances digital security.