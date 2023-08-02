Beirut (Union)

Yesterday, 15 ambassadors and chargé d’affaires from the countries that signed the joint statement on the Beirut port explosion at the Human Rights Council called on the competent Lebanese authorities to expedite the judicial investigations related to the Beirut port explosion.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement that this came in a letter they delivered to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in the Lebanese caretaker government, Abdullah Bouhabib, during his reception to them.

She added, “The ambassadors expressed their concern about the slow pace taken by the competent Lebanese authorities in the judicial investigations related to the port explosion to date, in addition to continuing to obstruct investigations.”

In turn, Bouhabib affirmed the commitment of the Lebanese government to reveal the circumstances surrounding the devastating explosion in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020. Bouhabib stressed that this responsibility belongs to the Lebanese judiciary, which must carry out its duties in accordance with the laws. He expressed his hope that matters would follow their appropriate course, whether at the level of judicial institutions or the constitutional institutions of the state, in accordance with the principles that sponsor the work of the Lebanese judiciary under the principle of separation of powers. The port of Beirut was subjected to a devastating explosion on August 4, 2020, which killed more than 220 people, injured 7 thousand, and caused massive destruction in the neighborhoods and buildings of the capital facing the port, and material losses estimated at more than $10 billion.