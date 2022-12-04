The promise to hand out oliebollen is the result of a bet to which Duggal was challenged on Saturday by the Dutch ambassador in Washington, André Haspels. He asked her via Twitter on Saturday to make a diplomatic bet on the outcome of the Orange-USA game. “If America wins, I’m going to hand out donuts in DC’s Dupont Circle. And if the Netherlands wins, you will be handing out oliebollen at The Hague Central. Will you take the bet?” Haspels wrote.

Duggal did not budge and accepted the challenge. After the game, which gave the Orange a ticket to the quarterfinals and the US a ticket home, she said: ,,Congratulations on a well-played victory! A bet is a bet and you will soon see me at The Hague Central with those delicious oliebollen.”

From the American capital, Haspels replied: ,,We were great partners before this match and will continue to be in the years to come. I wish I could be there to enjoy the oliebollen with you, but we will save that for another time."

