Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has accused Iran of “terrorist cooperation” with Russia. (Archive image) © Andrew Kravchenko/ dpa

The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany stresses the importance of warnings to Russian President Putin not to use nuclear weapons. The news ticker.

Ukraine Ambassador submits demand Putin’s nuclear threats : “Otherwise Moscow will go further and further”

Update from November 6, 7:55 p.m.: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke to Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone. Apparently she presented a new aid package worth 18 billion euros. The EU Commission explained that she wants to present the package, which is to be divided into monthly tranches of 1.5 billion euros each, in Brussels next week.

Selenskyj only explained on Twitter that he had spoken to von der Leyen about financial support for the current and coming year. Another topic was the importance of grain deliveries from Ukraine via the Black Sea to support global food security.

Oleksii Makeiev, former special representative for the sanctions against Russia, will become his country’s new ambassador in Berlin. © picture alliance / dpa

First report from November 6th: Berlin – In recent months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly brought up the possibility of a Russian use of nuclear weapons. Apparently, the Russian military leadership has already discussed the use of nuclear weapons.

Oleksii Makeiev, the new Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, is now emphasizing the importance of warnings to the Kremlin chief.

Ukraine-News: Ambassador to Germany wants to “force Putin to withdraw”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that preventing a military conflict between nuclear powers must be a “top priority”. Nuclear powers must “give up dangerous attempts” to harm other nuclear powers’ core interests. “Putin needs to be told that using nuclear weapons is not an option,” Makeiev told the newspapers Funke media group according to a report on Sunday. “The answer from the whole world would be very clear – and force Putin to withdraw,” he suspected.

Despite the threatening gestures, one must approach Russia “from a position of strength,” Makeiev warned. “Otherwise Moscow will go further and further. After annexing Crimea, Germany was also afraid to provoke Russia. Ukraine was left alone. We see the result now.”

Putin’s nuclear threats: Xi also warned during Scholz’s visit

During Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s controversial visit to Beijing, Chinese head of state Xi Jinping followed Western warnings of a nuclear escalation in the Ukraine war. “The use of nuclear weapons or the threat of using them must be rejected,” Xi said. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, Beijing has mostly backed its strategic partner Russia and blamed the United States and NATO for the conflict. (dpa/bme)