Oleksii Makeiev, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany. (Archive image) © Boris Roessler/dpa/Archive image

After the Ukraine war, Makeiev wants to see a “denazification” of Russia based on the German model. Germany has an “excellent experience”.

Munich – The “demilitarization” and so-called “denazification” of Ukraine: With these supposed goals, Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin started the Ukraine war more than 10 months ago. Ukraine accuses Russia of acting like Nazi criminals against the Ukrainian population.

The Ukrainian ambassador in Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, now called for a “denazification” of Russia after the end of the war of aggression against his country. In doing so, one must orient oneself to Germany after the Second World War.

War in Ukraine: Ambassador Makeiev wants Russia’s “denazification” following Germany’s example

Opposite the Ukrainian news portal European Pravda the Ambassador stressed that Ukrainian diplomats would regularly suggest this in their talks with German counterparts. “Germany has excellent experience in re-educating entire generations of people,” the Ukrainian news portal quoted as saying censor.net the ambassador from the interview.

Makeiev’s backstory: It’s not just about Putin’s war. He sees the blame in general with Russians. “Don’t kill Putin, don’t rape Putin, don’t torture Putin – it’s the Russians,” the ambassador said. In Germany, people are still trying to find “good Russians,” but gradually people understand that this isn’t just about Putin’s war. In any case, street polls in Moscow show a mixed picture about the war of aggression.

The task of Ukraine is now to convince the Germans that it is generally about Russians. Because what Germany experienced after the Second World War was “a perfect example of what Russia has to go through if you hope that the Russian Federation can still be civilized and democratic,” Makeiev explained. For “denazification” you don’t even have to occupy Russia militarily, he said. After all, there are other methods in the 21st century.

Ukraine war: Leopards for Kyiv? Ambassador Makeiev is optimistic

In conversation with European Pravda the Ukrainian ambassador also commented on Berlin’s refusal to supply Kyiv with Leopard tanks. Despite the current situation, he was confident: sooner or later the Ukrainian army would receive the tanks, he said censor.net according to. His trust is based on diplomatic experience. Germany had previously refused to deliver the Panzerhaubitze 2000 or the Iris-T air defense system.

“No way, this is an offensive weapon, we will only supply defensive weapons. What are you talking about?” German officials reported to Ukraine in March 2022, Makeiev said, referring to the weapons already delivered. At the time, Berlin’s argument was: “The launch of a Russian missile is like the launch of a Russian plane.” Nevertheless, they delivered.

Now the same thing is expected with the Leopard tanks, which Ukraine has been demanding for more than a year. “This shows the great inertia and difficulty of the German system in changing from within. And that’s exactly what the German Chancellor said when he spoke of the turning point,” the ambassador said. At the same time, however, he showed understanding: changes in worldview on such a scale cannot happen immediately. (bb)