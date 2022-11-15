The Russian Federation and Japan have areas of cooperation, primarily in the energy sector. This was announced on Tuesday, November 15, by Russian Ambassador to Tokyo Mikhail Galuzin.

“If we talk about Japan and other countries of the collective West, then we remain open to pragmatic, mutually beneficial cooperation where it would be in our interests,” he told Russian journalists.

Galuzin stressed that in the case of Japan, for example, we are talking about continuing cooperation in the energy sector.

Also, according to him, Moscow needs to take a different approach to relations with the collective West and pay more attention to partners in the CIS, CSTO, BRICS, SCO and ASEAN.

On November 1, the head of the Japanese company Itochu said that Japan is dependent on imports of Russian energy, the country “cannot survive” without buying oil and gas from Russia. Therefore, according to him, it is impossible to cut ties with Russia because of the sanctions.

Earlier, on October 3, State Duma deputy Jamaladin Gasanov said that Russia was interested in normalizing relations with Japan.

In August, the Russian ambassador to Tokyo noted that Japan’s decision to continue sanctions pressure on Russia puts off prospects for a return to normal relations. In addition, Galuzin called on the Japanese side to take a sober and realistic approach and “stop dismantling Russian-Japanese ties.”

Japan and a number of other countries stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of a military operation to protect Donbass, which was announced on February 24. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

