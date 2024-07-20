Ambassador to the US Antonov: Spy mania in America is off the charts

Spy mania against Russian citizens is growing in the US, and authorities are persecuting Russians all over the world. This was stated by Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov, reports RIA News.

Antonov commented on the US reaction to the sentence of the American journalist of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Evan Gershkovich and noted Washington’s selective approach to such decisions. The ambassador spoke about cases of persecution of Russians by the US authorities under far-fetched pretexts.

“Spy mania in America is off the charts,” the diplomat said, adding that Russian citizens are also ending up in jail abroad.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden made a statement regarding Gershkovich, who was convicted in Russia. According to him, the return of the journalist, who was convicted in Russia for espionage, is a priority for the US government.