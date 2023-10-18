The ambassador in Washington, Luis Gilberto Murillo, called for a more “dignified and respectful” dialogue with Colombia after several congressmen of this country launched attacks against President Gustavo Petro for his recent statements about Israel and Hamas.

“The closeness and scope of our relationship should be sufficient to not transcend into insulting and emotionally charged language.” that compromises the dignity of the office of President of Colombia and of President Gustavo Petro himself,” Murillo said in a statement.

The ambassador, who was willing to address any of their concerns, also asked them for deference to such an important bilateral partner as Colombia.

“At this time of heightened international tensions, I am available to address any concerns you may wish to express regarding Colombia’s foreign relations, but I respectfully insist that Public discourse on these issues should, at a minimum, be conducted with due deference and attention given to an important bilateral partner,” the ambassador continued.

This Monday, House representatives from the Republican party María Elvira Salazar and Michael McCaul published a joint statement in which they classified Petro’s statements as “unhinged” and said that his behavior is undemocratic.

“We are dismayed by President Gustavo Petro’s deranged and anti-Semitic posts on social network “anti-Semitism and threaten the security of the Jewish community in Colombia. President Petro’s continued undemocratic behavior and his hostility to the truth threaten our historic bilateral relationship,” the legislators say.

McCaul is the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, while Salazar (R-FL) is the chair of the Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere.

Luis Gilberto Murillo, Colombian ambassador in Washington.

In his statement, Murillo also specifically mentions Congressman Carlos Giménez, from Florida, who called Petro a “dude” and a shame for Colombians.

“In addition to being a socialist, a narco-terrorist and incompetent and corrupt, President Petro has declared himself openly anti-Semitic. This guy is a shame for all of Colombia and for every decent Colombian,” Giménez said on his X account.

‘Previously, Senator Marco Rubio had also criticized Petro, calling it “a tragedy” that he is the president of the country.

Salazar, using his X account, went further indicating that Petro, just as Fidel and Chávez did, “stands on the side of terror and does not mind breaking relations with Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East. I warned it many times. “Petro continues to be a danger to Colombia as a Marxist, thief and terrorist, and now anti-Semitic.”

This newspaper also learned that The ambassador sent a direct letter to Representative Salazar in which he tells him that his comments are not up to the standards that govern relations between both countries.

“On behalf of the Colombian embassy, ​​I write this communication to address certain comments that you recently made regarding the character and political ideology of President Gustavo Petro. These comments did not meet our two countries’ standards governing respectful speech. and courteous between friendly nations and, in particular, strategic partners with more than two centuries of diplomatic relations,” says the ambassador in a letter to which this newspaper had access.

In the letter the ambassador also tells him that “while there may be divergent views in this long-standing alliance and cherished friendship, addressing these differences with respect is crucial.”

Salazar also responded to the letter. “Petro was outraged because I called him a Marxist, a thief, a terrorist and an anti-Semite. His Government asks me for “more respectful and courteous words.” The only one who was disrespectful and impolite was Petro, who endangered the lives of 20,000 Jews in Colombia when he compared Israel with the Nazis,” the congresswoman wrote on her X account.

For his part, Rubio wrote: “The moral cowardice of the presidents of Mexico and Colombia after the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel is embarrassing.”

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON

IN X: @SERGOM68