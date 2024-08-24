Ambassador to Hungary Stanislavov: Europeans are tired of the EU’s pro-war policy

Europeans are tired of supporting Ukraine and the pro-war policies of the European Union (EU) authorities, the agency reported. RIA Novosti said Russian Ambassador to Hungary Yevgeny Stanislavov.

According to him, the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Russia and China has caused a sharply negative reaction among European authorities and the media. However, according to the diplomat, this is in sharp contrast to the changes in public opinion in Europe regarding support for Kyiv.

“The results of the June elections to the European Parliament demonstrated that Europeans are, by and large, tired of their governments’ policies aimed at a military solution to the conflict and the militaristic anti-Russian rhetoric that fuels it,” Stanislavov said, adding that such changes in sentiment will only grow.

Earlier, Yevgeny Stanislavov said that Viktor Orban predicted an escalation of the conflict in a letter to the President of the European Council Charles Michel. According to him, in a letter dated July 18, Viktor Orban predicted a “radical escalation in the near future.”