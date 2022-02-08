In Germany, there are internal provisions that require that weapons not be supplied to conflict zones, as this does not contribute to the peaceful resolution of the conflict. This was announced by the Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev, writes RIA News.

According to him, Berlin focuses on diplomatic efforts and the negotiation process. The diplomat also noted that the peculiarities in the position of the German authorities on this issue are related to historical experience. Nechaev explained that the supply of weapons to Ukraine “to be fired at the Russians evokes some historical parallels.” He stressed that Berlin understands this.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz explained Berlin’s refusal to supply weapons to Kiev. According to him, strict export restrictions play an important role in the issue of possible arms supplies to “crisis regions”.