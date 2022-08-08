Serbia called the creation of a Russian military base a sovereign matter of Belgrade

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia in Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko spoke about the creation of a Russian military base in Serbia. He spoke about this S.M. News.

The diplomat stressed that the deployment of Russian bases in Serbia is the sovereign affair of this country. In addition, this is a matter for Russia itself. “As for the joint humanitarian center, it exists and operates for crisis response in the event of a humanitarian catastrophe,” he added.

Botan-Kharchenko also noted that Serbia is a friendly country, and Belgrade “fundamentally rejects anti-Russian sanctions.” At the same time, he also pointed to the political component in the agreement on gas supplies at the most favorable price. The Ambassador stressed that Russia ensures the energy stability of Serbia. In addition, the countries continue military-technical cooperation, as a result of which favorable conditions are created for the quality of what is being supplied.

Earlier, Serbian Interior Minister Alexander Vulin announced that his country refuses to enter into conflict with Russia and become “NATO infantry”. He advised his Western colleagues to apologize to the country for the hostilities.