Ambassador Antonov: US elections will not change the negative background in relations with Washington

The US presidential elections and their results will not be able to change the negative background in relations between Russia and Washington. This was reported on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24” said Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov.

According to him, Moscow should focus only on itself and its partners from the Global South. He also stressed that Russia will continue to “gradually” create a multipolar system of international relations.

“The upcoming elections will not change the negative background, the negative situation in Russian-American relations, we must rely only on ourselves, on our partners from the Global South,” the ambassador said.

Earlier, Anatoly Antonov said that the US would not be able to sit it out overseas if a nuclear conflict broke out in Europe. “I am constantly trying to convey one thesis to them: the Americans will not be able to sit it out overseas, this war will affect everyone. There is no need to play with fire,” he said.