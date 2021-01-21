Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov spoke about the “alpha and omega” of American politics in an interview RIA News…

According to Antonov, one of the priorities of US policy remains the systemic containment of Russia. “If there are any changes in the Russian direction, it will not be in substance, but rather in nuances,” he explained.

The Ambassador noted that the team of US President Joe Biden should be given time to determine priorities in foreign policy and approaches to specific issues. It is better to judge the international course of the United States by practical actions, and not only on the basis of election rhetoric, he added. Despite this, the Russian side is “far from bright expectations” in this regard.

Earlier Anatoly Antonov said that Russia hopes for a new chapter in relations with the United States in connection with the arrival of Joe Biden as the American president. According to him, the Russian side has a specific program for developing relations with the United States.