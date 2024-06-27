Antonov: The United States wants discord between representatives of different ethnic groups and religions in the Russian Federation

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Washington is unsuccessfully trying to destabilize the situation in Russia. The diplomat’s words are quoted by Telegram-channel of the Russian diplomatic mission.

Antonov commented on the US State Department’s report on religious freedom in the world, which contains accusations of alleged neglect of the rights of believers in the country and lack of interfaith harmony. “Washington is once again trying in vain (…) to provoke discord between representatives of different ethnic groups and religions,” he said.

Earlier, Antonov said that the United States does not need a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, since their goal is the strategic defeat of Russia. He added that Russia’s peace proposals “will take years to implement” but work “must begin immediately.”