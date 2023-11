The project financed by BNDES is budgeted at R$3.9 billion and, in the end, should bring gas to the Argentine border with Brazil. | Photo: disclosure/government of Argentina

The elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, must keep the gas pipeline project between the country and Brazil, partly financed by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), according to people close to the Brazilian ambassador in Buenos Aires. , Julio Bitelli.

Although he has not yet spoken directly with the new president, Bitelli says that there is great interest from Milei in maintaining negotiations for energy integration with Brazil, which would be a “safe, close and much more practical market”.

“I discussed this topic with people linked to Milei and it is obvious that, depending on the world view of the president-elect, which is economic efficiency overriding other aspects, it is in Argentina’s interest that this gas can go to Brazil”, said the Brazilian ambassador to CNN Brazil this Sunday (19).

According to Bitelli, negotiations for the continued financing of part of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline by BNDES are still open, but there should not be any impediment during the transition. “I think it is clearly up to both countries that this energy complementation project can be carried out”, he added.

BNDES financing for the second section of the gas pipeline, which will supply gas from the Patagonian region of Vaca Muerta to the North of the country, is budgeted at US$800 million – around R$3.9 billion – and will later be complemented with more two works to transport to Brazil.

If the works continue on schedule, the expectation is that the operation will begin in 2025. Brazil sees Argentine gas as a more affordable possibility than that imported from Bolivia (Gasbol), and which can complement the supply mainly from Southeast region of the country.

In addition to the Argentina-Brazil gas pipeline, two other works on the border with the two countries are financed by BNDES: the bridges between Porto Xavier (Brazil) with San Javier (Argentina), and São Borja (Brazil) with Santo Tomé (Argentina), at the cost of US$120 million (R$590 million).