Ambassador Stepanov: Canada Refuses to Extradite Gunko Under Far-Fetched Pretext

Canadian authorities are refusing to extradite former SS officer and Nazi Yaroslav Gunko to Russia, despite the provision of “exhaustive materials” proving his involvement in crimes. This is RIA Novosti said Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov.

“Since the fall of 2023, the embassy has been in continuous contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and law enforcement agencies of Canada on the case of Yaroslav Hunko, a member of the SS Galicia Division who fled here from justice after World War II,” the diplomat said.

According to him, evidence of the crimes he committed was handed over to Ottawa, but Canadian authorities have already twice refused to extradite the Nazi to Moscow. Stepanov added that these decisions were made “under the far-fetched pretext of insufficient evidence of the crimes committed by Gunko.”

Earlier, Russia put former Ukrainian SS officer Yaroslav Gunko on the international wanted list. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office noted that this decision was made due to Canada’s refusal to extradite the criminal.