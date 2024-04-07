The ambassador of Mexico in Ecuador, Raquel Serur Smekewarned this Sunday that, by attacking the Mexican Embassy in Quito, the government of President Daniel Noboa still cannot measure what it did to its people, who do not deserve the government they have.

Within the framework of the arrival of the diplomatic personnel accredited in Ecuador, the Mexican diplomat highlighted that Ecuadorians are a noble peopleand for them, Mexico is like the big homeland.

“For many Ecuadorians who love our country and our culture, they assume it as their own.. Therefore, I think that the president Noboa was wrong by making a decision that not only breaks with everything established by international conventions, but also implies ignorance of the reality of its people,” he stressed.

Serur Smeke stated that the abuse committed against the Embassy is of such magnitude that the current government of Ecuador still cannot measure what it did to its people, who do not deserve the government they currently have.

“It is a government that improvises and ignores the art of politics and good government, which ignores the significance of asylum and its importance as an institution in the diplomatic life of Mexico and Latin America,” he said.

“They do not understand that a State can protect and safeguard the life of a person, without judging whether this person is innocent or guilty, they do not know their own history. They believe or believed that the Mexican State would act as they would or do, or as says our president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, we are not equal.”

The ambassador maintained that in Mexico there are solid institutions and Mexicans are proud of that.

“We resolve our differences with the elegance and irony of our daily actions. The political rancor that I found in that country is its tragic flaw, as Shakespeare would say, but I am sure that the beautiful country that is Ecuador will pass this stage and will have brighter days,” declared the diplomat.

“I wish all good things to that country and I ask that Ecuador be blessed with better times, its people deserve it.”

We will go to all the multilateral forums: Bárcena

Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena reiterated that Mexico will go to the International Court of Justice to present the case of the violation of the diplomatic immunity of the Mexican Embassy by the Ecuadorian police.

“Mexico, and on instructions from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has been very attentive to this decision, decided to break relations with the government of Ecuador and we strongly condemn this violent invasion of Ecuadorian State security personnel into our embassy,” said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We will go to all the corresponding multilateral, regional or international forums so that this is truly condemned by the entire international community.

Foreign Minister Bárcena also thanked the international support expressed by countries in North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe and international organizations, who expressed their solidarity with Mexico, as well as political forces in the country.

“We want to recognize that the majority of Mexico's political forces, regardless of color, all united their voices in defense of our homeland and we have to feel very proud of that,” said the federal official.

“It is important to convey the pride that Mexicans feel for our compatriots abroad and from here we offer our Mexican community that remained in Ecuador that we will continue to support them.”

Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena spoke during the reception of the 18 compatriots who left Ecuador after defending the Embassy against the violation of their immunity and the attacks they received from the Ecuadorian police.

He pointed out that the 18 Mexicans, accompanied by their families and pets, are already in their country, after about five hours of flight and with the support offered by the airport authorities, SEDENA, SEMAR and Aeroméxico.

Mexico, diplomatic power

Meanwhile, the head of the Foreign Ministry and Political Affairs of the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador, Roberto Canseco Martínez, stated that he is very proud of Mexico's foreign policy.

“For me, it has been my life to work in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Mexico's foreign policy makes us feel great. Mexico is a cultural power, and now we can realize that it is a diplomatic power,” he stressed.

Regarding the images released, in which he is seen subdued and harassed by the Ecuadorian Police, he said that the only thing he did was follow the instructions of the Mexican ambassadors.

“Other experiences we have heard, we have members of the Foreign Service who have died doing their job,” he noted.

“I am very proud of our country's policy of protecting Mexicans abroad, they greatly need the support of the government, we are like their family abroad. And the asylum is extraordinary in the history of our country. The asylum gives us allows us to extend that protection that we grant to Mexicans, we can extend it to a foreigner.

He recounted when he realized that the Ecuadorian police were entering the Mexican Embassy.

“I didn't think, in reality I simply acted to try to stop what was happening (…) And what was publicly seen was the continuity, the attempt to ensure that this had not happened, even now it seems incredible to me,” he said.

“Now I am very pleased with the information that the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Bárcena, has just provided, that the Government of Mexico has decided to take the case to international bodies, to international judicial bodies, because if we manage to ensure that these types of events , which are totally outside the international legal order, cannot be valid in a court, in a tribunal, so we discourage this type of action from being taken in the future.